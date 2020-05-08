City agencies provide service updates as Denver transitions to ‘safer at home’ guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s stay-at-home order expires Friday, which means the city will shift into the state’s “safer at home” phase beginning Saturday.

Several city agencies are providing service updates that will begin Monday, May 11.

Some city agencies, including the DMV, Denver Public Library, city recreation centers, the Taxpayer Service Center, building and zoning permitting and Denver Workforce services and Denver Human Services locations will remain closed to in-person visits. However, many of these services are available online or over the phone.

The following agencies have updated services as the city transitions to “safer at home” guidelines:

Denver Animal Shelter adoptions will resume May 9. In-shelter adoptions will be available daily from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual adoptions are still an option as well. If you are planning to adopt in-person, you must call 720-337-1810 upon arrival at the shelter. Face coverings are required.

The Assessor’s Office will accept walk-ins at the fourth floor of the Wellington E. Webb building from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to serve the public onsite with questions about property assessments and assessment appeals.

Denver City Council Monday meetings and required public hearings continue to take place in-person.

Excise and Licenses: In-person customer service will resume on Monday, May 11 on an appointment-only basis. You can make an appointment by calling 720-788-4318 or by clicking here.

The Vehicle Impound Facility with return to normal business hours on Sunday. Hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RTD continues to operate on a service reduction plan. Fare collection is still suspended at this time on all services. Masks are required for riders and those waiting at bus and train stops. For more information, click here.