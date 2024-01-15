DENVER (KDVR) — Part of I-25 southbound is closed due to a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side between Highway 52 and Erie Parkway.
Mountain View Fire Rescue posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 11:55 a.m. after a report of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed across I-25 and flipped onto its side.
MV Fire Rescue shared the photo below:
Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue units, Dacono Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.
MV Fire Rescue recommends finding alternative routes as southbound I-25 between Highway 52 and Erie Parkway is closed for the time being and traffic is being rerouted.
Another reported crash occurred earlier on Monday morning on I-25. Slick road conditions led to a six-car pile-up on southbound I-25 at Erie Parkway and Summit Boulevard.
This is one of many road closures on Monday due to the weather and weather-related crashes.
This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this information when more becomes available.