DENVER (KDVR) — Part of I-25 southbound is closed due to a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side between Highway 52 and Erie Parkway.

Mountain View Fire Rescue posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 11:55 a.m. after a report of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed across I-25 and flipped onto its side.

MV Fire Rescue shared the photo below:

Tractor-trailer on I 25 between Highway 52 & Erie Parkway (MV Fire Rescue)

Traffic on I-25 re-routed after truck flipped over (CDOT)

Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue units, Dacono Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.

MV Fire Rescue recommends finding alternative routes as southbound I-25 between Highway 52 and Erie Parkway is closed for the time being and traffic is being rerouted.

Another reported crash occurred earlier on Monday morning on I-25. Slick road conditions led to a six-car pile-up on southbound I-25 at Erie Parkway and Summit Boulevard.

This is one of many road closures on Monday due to the weather and weather-related crashes.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this information when more becomes available.