DENVER (KDVR) — Slick roads and snowy conditions led to a six-car pile-up on southbound Interstate 25 at Erie Parkway and Summit Boulevard.

Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted about the multi-vehicle crash at 9:18 a.m.

No injuries are reported, but six cars were involved, according to MV Fire Rescue.

Based on CDOT cameras, the road is still open and two lanes are slowly moving past the crash.

Six-car pile-up at Erie Pkwy/Summit Blvd (CDOT)

In the tweet, MV Fire Rescue asks drivers to plan ahead and expect slippery conditions.

Expect slowdowns on southbound I-25, among many other road delays and closures.

People can use the Colorado Department of Transportation tool COtrip to find out up-to-date road conditions.