DENVER (KDVR) — There are major delays on Thursday morning at Northbound Interstate 25 at Belleview. Only two lanes are open due to a box truck crash.

Greenwood Village posted on X at 5:36 a.m. that I-25 NB at Belleview Avenue has been reduced to two lanes due to a large accident.

Crash at Northbound I-25 at Belleview on Dec. 28, 2023 (KDVR)

FOX31’s Traffic Analyst Drew Englebart said it looks like a fuel spill as well.

Greenwood Village police are currently on the scene.

Police told FOX31 that this is a major crash and won’t be cleared up for some time. There are no updates on injuries.

As of 7:30 a.m., only two lanes remain open. The box truck is still on the road causing a backup of traffic.

Alternate routes are suggested.

Traffic is still backed up as of 8:30 a.m.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information becomes available.