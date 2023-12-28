DENVER (KDVR) — There are major delays on Thursday morning at Northbound Interstate 25 at Belleview. Only two lanes are open due to a box truck crash.
Greenwood Village posted on X at 5:36 a.m. that I-25 NB at Belleview Avenue has been reduced to two lanes due to a large accident.
FOX31’s Traffic Analyst Drew Englebart said it looks like a fuel spill as well.
Greenwood Village police are currently on the scene.
Police told FOX31 that this is a major crash and won’t be cleared up for some time. There are no updates on injuries.
As of 7:30 a.m., only two lanes remain open. The box truck is still on the road causing a backup of traffic.
Alternate routes are suggested.
Traffic is still backed up as of 8:30 a.m.
This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information becomes available.