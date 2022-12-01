AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday was the first day of the annual FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive and we are excited to get started. It is all about getting toys to children who would otherwise have nothing for the holidays.

It takes dedicated and committed members of a team to score a win. And with the Salvation Army, Macy’s, D.R. Horton, and Hand and Stone spas, the drive is sure to be a winner.

The need for toys for children is greater than ever in Colorado.

“We want to make sure that parents don’t have to choose between food for their kids or a toy. We want to make sure they have the opportunity to get them both at Christmas,” said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease.

How to donate to the FOX31 Channel 2 Toy Drive

Brand new, unwrapped toys for a boy or girl are what is needed. Don’t know what to get? Well, get to Macy’s.

“There are about eight of them in the Denver metro area, all of them have Toys ‘R’ Us. You can donate at any of them. There are Angel Trees where you can take a name off the tree, or you could buy whatever toy that you like, put it under the tree, unwrapped and new,” said Cameron Solon, Aurora Macy’s store manager.

This year, 15,000 brand-new, unwrapped toys are needed.

“We have volunteers that meet here at our warehouse, sort them by age and gender, and then we distribute them to our Salvation Army units throughout the Denver metro for children aged 12 and under,” Pease said.

The FOX31 Toy Drive is only 20 days long, but the impact of a toy for a child could last a lifetime.