DENVER (KDVR) — In 2022, Denver welcomed 36.3 million visitors to the state, which is up 15% from the year before. The new figure sets a record for the Mile High City.

According to data from Longwoods International’s annual visitor study, visitors generated $9.4 billion in tourism revenue. That surpasses the previous record of $7 billion set back in 2019.

“People come and visit because they want to see and do a lot of things, and I think that’s something special about Denver is that we have a great brand,” said Richard Scharf, Visit Denver president and CEO. “We have a lot to do, whether it’s our sports teams, our outdoors, our sports and culture, or shopping and dining. We kind of have it all for the visitor, and I think they’re responding in a good way.”

According to Visit Denver, their 2022 summer advertising campaign generated $641 million in incremental visitor spending and $72 million in state and local taxes.

“For every dollar of public money we spent in advertising, we returned $19 in tax revenue back to the city. So, it’s a great return on investment,” Scharf said.

According to the latest numbers, overnight leisure visitors totaled 16.7 million in 2022, a 13% increase over 2021. That means a big boost to the local economy.

“Visitors come in, they create huge economic impact, they pay taxes that otherwise we as residents would have to pay, and they create jobs. Right now, this is a real driving force in bringing downtown Denver back as well,” Scharf said.

The top five states where visitors are coming from include California, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Kansas. The top attractions in the city include Red Rocks, Denver Zoo, Downtown Aquarium, Meow Wolf, Colorado Rockies and Union Station.