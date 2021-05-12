Denver to test outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is conducting its annual test of the outdoor warning sirens today, May 12, at 11 a.m.

The sirens are tested every year ahead of tornado season.

Across the city and including the airport the sirens will all sound for three full minutes simultaneously.

The Denver tornado sire system received a major overhaul in 2012, but experts will remind you that by the time you hear the siren you’re already in immediate danger.

Sirens are activated when there is rotation in the area where they are located. This is often preceded by a tornado watch, which is generally issued by the National Weather Service several hours ahead of time for a broad area where conditions could create a tornado. The National Weather service also issues Tornado Warning for more localized areas when a tornado is imminent.

The Pinpoint Weather App can track your location and notify you if there’s a watch or a warning issued for the area where you are. We also send weather alerts through the FOX31 News App to help notify people across the state when there are weather concerns in your area.