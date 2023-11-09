DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is preparing to sweep another homeless encampment, this time at 24th and Arapahoe streets, near Triangle Park.

The encampment cleanup is part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 initiative, which established a goal for the city to house 1,000 people by the end of 2023. The city told FOX31 that indoor units have been identified to offer anyone at the encampment as part of the process.

Outreach teams will also be present for the sweep to provide support and offer wraparound services to eligible individuals. Trash service and portable toilets also will be on hand.

The sweep is scheduled for Nov. 16-17. The city has announced it will remove “all items encumbering or obstructing” the area, which will include both sides of Arapahoe Street, along with 24th Street to the northeast and Broadway to the southwest.

The city of Denver is preparing to sweep another homeless encampment, this time at 24th and Arapahoe streets, near Triangle Park. (KDVR)

Another encampment was swept on Nov. 1, where the city promised similar resources. However, one migrant told FOX31 there was no shelter for him to go to.

The goal is for 1,000 homeless individuals to be connected with shelters or permanent housing, but according to the city’s dashboard, only 221 individuals have been connected with such services so far.

On Tuesday, the city said it permanently closed another encampment in the Ballpark District, near Broadway Avenue, Curtis Street, 20th Avenue and Arapahoe Street. The site was initially cleared on Nov. 1, and a FOX31 photojournalist who visited the area on Nov. 7 found people in the area who appeared to be homeless.

The Common Sense Institute reported earlier in November that homelessness has increased in Denver by 58% in the past seven years. The city and mayor responded with the House1000 program, creating micro-communities and converting hotels to create more housing options.

Some of the 11 proposed micro-community sites have already been scrapped by the city.