DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston told FOX31 the migrant crisis could cost the city $180 million this year, and now he’s asking city departments to slash up to 15% from their budgets to cover the cost.

Johnston sat for an exclusive interview with FOX31 and talked about what this means for city services.

Just hours after Johnston broke the news to the city council, he explained the details as FOX31 rode with him around downtown Denver on a tour of cleaned-up encampment sites.

“For people that aren’t familiar with the budget, $180 million is about 10 or 15 percent of the city budget,” Johnston said.

So where will these cuts come from?

“As a department head, your goal is always how to find the things you can cut that don’t directly impact services as much as possible. We don’t want to close down rec centers or stop picking up trash or paving the streets or take officers off the streets, so we gotta prioritize that,” Johnston said. “So what they’ll do now is take a hard look at their budgets and see what their options are, and we’ll go back and look at them and see what we can do without trying to directly impact the city as much as possible.”

$180 million: That’s more than the entire budget for the Parks and Recreation department and more than the entire budget for the city’s housing and homelessness efforts all combined. And the news comes as the influx of migrants grows.

As of Tuesday night, more than 4,800 migrants were being temporarily housed by the city. More than 37,000 have been transported to Denver in the last year, and the city’s already paid $38 million to respond to the crisis.

If things don’t change, 2024’s bill will be a behemoth.

How will Denver manage the migrant influx?

In New York, they’re seeking legal remedies, like going after the bus companies that bring migrants to the city. Is Denver pursuing anything similar, perhaps versus the governor of Texas, who has bused migrants to the city?

“We’re not pursuing legal action to sue them. We’re trying to figure out how to work together,” Johnston said. “You know, I’ve reached out to the governor of Texas to say we understand that you don’t think Texas can manage all of this inflow on your own. We agree — Denver can’t handle it all on our own. Let’s partner together on how to manage this system in the same way we have for other asylum seekers. So we’re looking at how to solve the problem, not how to pick a bigger fight.”

The other crisis: The city is out of room. Every room that can be used for sheltering migrants in the city and county of Denver is now full. There is no space for new migrant arrivals and no staff or resources to support them if and when they come.

The mayor said without the help of neighboring cities, budget cuts might have to go even deeper if the crisis worsens — and it is not letting up. Seven more buses of migrants arrived in Denver over the weekend.

Options going forward include offering arriving migrants a ticket out of town or hoping they have friends or family to stay with while they’re here.