Denver to resume some parking enforcement on June 1

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced Friday it will resume some parking enforcement activities on June 1.

Parking enforcement has been largely suspended since March due to the pandemic and the stay-at-home order.

“The revised approach to metered parking enforcement supports the turnover of parking spaces and access to businesses that are resuming operations to serve the city’s residents,” the city said in a statement.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the following changes will take place starting June 1:

Parking meters downtown will be reactivated. The city says people must to adhere to posted time limits and pay from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Parking meters outside downtown will also be reactivated. The city says people should adhere to posted time limits and pay.

Enforcement of time-limited, non-metered parking spots and residential parking programs will resume. Residents eligible for parking permits can register online.

The following changes will take place starting July 1:

Enforcement of parking restrictions for street sweeping.

Enforcement of 72-hour time limits for parking.

Enforcement in the following areas was never suspended and will continue:

Fire hydrant zones (10 ft. clear around hydrants)

“No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

Loading zones – Passenger, Truck, Permitted, General, Temporary, etc.

RTD transit stops

Special parking permitted spaces, including accessible spaces, CarShare, church zones, fire zones

Blocked driveways and alleys

Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

Enforcement of the following will remain suspended:

Large vehicle parking

School bus loading zones (no enforcement until school is back in session)

Booting

Finally, in regard to street paving, the DOTI said it will refrain from issuing citations to people whose cars need to be towed for paving operations.

“Residents are asked to make every attempt to move their cars so that this work can occur. Cars left on the street when work begins will be moved, normally within a two-block radius of where the car was parked,” the city said.

Those who need help finding relocated cars can call the city’s non-emergency line at: 720-913-2000.