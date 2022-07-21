DENVER (KDVR) — This year, Denver will wrap up the implementation of its Vision Zero action plan, to set the framework and achieve zero road deaths by 2030.

But with the number of road deaths rising since the initiative launched in 2016, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure recognized there is more work to be done over the next seven years to get closer to that goal, and not further away.

“We are going to continue our work, in every way that we can, as fast as we can, to mitigate the conflict between people walking and biking and trying to reduce and eliminate the potential for crashes,” said Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn. “People in Denver are going to continue to see a lot of changes on our roads.”

Kuhn said the city has made hundreds of improvements at intersections and on roadways, but with the implementation of the action plan ending in 2022, it gives DOTI a chance to reset and reevaluate the different strategies to make streets safer.

“I think what this does is provide us some time to regroup, figure out what’s working. Do we need to change direction or do we just need to keep moving?” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said the next steps may be the next level of protective infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, or more in places where it doesn’t exist.

Kuhn mentioned in an interview with FOX31 NOW that there may need to be an implementation of a “Vision Zero 2.0” once the action plan phase is wrapped up.

While it remains to be seen what that will look like, DOTI has a long list of transportation improvements on the books beyond 2022. Kuhn said the department is on pace to install 125 miles of new bikeways by the end of 2023.

Specific projects beyond this year also include a pedestrian and transit improvement project for West Colfax, a Morrison Road improvement project and a project for Quebec Street to improve pedestrian safety.