DENVER (KDVR) — Homeowners in one subdivision west of the city worried their streets would be forgotten following this week’s snowfall.

“We’ve had a lot of snow but the streets haven’t been cleared this year,” Debra Gustin said. “I have all-wheel drive but you shouldn’t have to have all-wheel drive to get out of your own neighborhood.”

She said having several inches of snow in her cul-de-sac and adjoining side streets is both frustrating and dangerous, because she and her husband have to leave the house for medical appointments no matter the weather.

“Three days a week to dialysis for him and then another day we go over to Swedish (Medical Center),” she said. “Nearly every day we have an appointment, and it’s just real tough.”

Her home is located near Kipling Street and Quincy Avenue. The neighborhood straddles the border of Jefferson County and Denver.

“So I don’t know who’s to blame or if anybody’s to blame, but it’s an issue and it needs to be figured out,” Gustin said.

Her street is technically part of Denver’s snow-plowing responsibilities. Denver deployed its residential plows as part of its response to this week’s snowstorm. However, a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said a new plow driver reported missing Gustin’s street while driving his route. It has since been plowed.

According to the spokesperson, plow drivers will continue clearing residential side streets through 3 a.m. Thursday.

Denver does not deploy its residential plows for every snowfall event. It must meet certain criteria in terms of predicted snowfall totals and how quickly snow is expected to melt.

Jefferson County also deployed its residential plows for this week’s snowfall. Its snow plan is to focus on main roads, school bus routes and areas of high importance, like hospitals, before moving on to neighborhood streets.

Plows will not be deployed to work residential streets unless more than 6 inches of snow falls and if melting is not expected for 72 hours.