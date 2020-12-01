Denver to enter new 2-year contract with police union following arbitration

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Following arbitration, the City and County of Denver will enter a new two-year contract with the Denver Police Protection Association (DPPA), the union representing the city’s officers.

The current contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.

In September, Denver City Council voted 8 to 5 against the proposed collective bargaining agreement between the City and the union.

An arbitration hearing was held Monday between the City and the DPPA.

On Tuesday, the DPPA announced an arbitrator made a ruling that mirrors a tentative agreement union members approved earlier this year.

The contract begins Jan. 1, 2021 and lasts through Dec. 31, 2022.

Below are the basic terms of the contract, according to the DPPA:

In 2021:

Wage freeze

Suspension of holiday pay premiums for 2021

Reduced City retiree health trust contribution for 2021

All other terms of current contract continue unaffected

In 2022:

2% wage increase on Jan. 1, 2022

1.5% wage increase on July 1, 2022

100-hour holiday bank effective Jan. 1, 2022

Reinstate holiday pay premiums effective Jan. 1, 2022

Reinstate full City retiree health trust contribution effective Jan. 1, 2022

“The PPA Board thanks the Mayor, his staff, the City Attorney and her staff, as well as Council

members Kevin Flynn, Kendra Black, Jolon Clark, Christopher Herndon, and Debbie Ortega

who have continued to show unwavering support for the PPA’s members and Denver Police

officers by supporting this contract outcome,” the union said in a press release. “Most importantly, the PPA thanks its members for their unwavering commitment to our City and to public safety”

Mayor Michael Hancock’s Office issued the following statement about the agreement:

“Mayor Hancock thanks the PPA for their continued willingness to partner on navigating the fiscal challenges that the city is currently facing. The agreement originally negotiated with the PPA, which arbitration confirmed, saves the city nearly $5 million and also keeps faith with the Mayor’s goal of providing our police officers with a modest pay raise in 2022.”