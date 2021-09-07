Denver to close Civic Center Park and clean up human waste, needles, rodents

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will shut down Civic Center Park for “restoration,” clearing out the people who live and congregate there along with accumulated trash, rodent infestations and hazardous waste the city says pose “significant public health and environmental risks.”

The park will close to the public starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, the city announced in a press release on Tuesday. A closure notice will be posted at the park the Wednesday prior, on Sept. 8.

The city said health officials have noted a number of health hazards in the area, which is populated by street campers, and that the park and areas nearby “have become a hotspot for violence, crime, drug sales and substance misuse.”

“The current challenges within Civic Center Park have reached a tipping point, creating conditions that put the public’s health and safety at risk,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in the release. “This cannot and will not be allowed to continue. This is the people’s park and we are taking steps so that everyone can once again feel safe and welcomed there.”

Health officials monitored the park, found ‘unhealthy conditions for all users of the park’

The city said “in recent weeks,” health officials have been monitoring areas around the park “for health and environmental hazards which create ongoing unhealthy conditions for all users of the park.”

Health officials focused on these areas:

Civic Center Park

Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax Avenue

MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street

According to the city, health officials found:

“litter and food waste that attract bugs and rodents;

“dozens of rodent burrows;

“human and pet waste which contribute to the spread of disease and impact water quality;

“and improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia that creates risks to people visiting the area and to workers tasked with maintaining the area.”

Here’s what work the city has planned for Civic Center Park

Professional restoration of historical stone structures, which suffered graffiti and fire damage

Turf restoration, including rodent mitigation, reseeding and irrigation system upgrades

Tree trimming

Lighting upgrades

“The goal of Denver Parks and Recreation is to restore Civic Center Park, Denver’s beloved National Historic Landmark in the heart of our city, by providing a safe, clean and inviting public space,” Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, said in the release.

Denver outreach teams working ‘every day’ with homeless population

Earlier this summer, Hancock announced his administration would “enforce the law” when it comes to the city’s urban camping ban and has cleared out camps in the months since, including ahead of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, the city has announced plans to provide new housing options, including hotel conversions and new shelters, as voters approved a sales tax to generate $40 million each year to support housing initiatives.