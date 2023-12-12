DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is looking at seven more homeless encampment closures as the city works to reach its goal of housing 1,000 people by the end of the year.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said the dates and locations will not be identified publicly to protect the residents’ privacy and safety. The city also is still working to make sure each encampment “fits the resources available.”

“Encampment resolution closures are not sweeps as they focus on providing indoor shelter through converted hotel units, micro-communities or leased units,” Jose Salas, the mayor’s deputy director of communications, told FOX31. “This means people from encampments have a place to go rather than being merely ‘swept’ to another street.”

Services are to include mental and physical health care, substance use care and workforce training.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration has pushed for the goal of housing 1,000 people by year’s end since he took office over the summer. To date, that’s included closing camps and housing people in places like hotel shelters.

As of Tuesday, some 584 people had been sheltered so far, either through leased units, through reunification with loved ones or in shelters, according to the city’s count.

Denver micro-community under construction at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr. (KDVR)

1 Denver micro-community to open by 2024

Meanwhile, three Denver micro-community sites are under construction to help get people sheltered. Those sites will be at the following addresses:

12033 E. 38th Ave.

1375 N. Elati St.

2301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

The 38th Avenue site is expected to be open by Dec. 31, the mayor’s office said. The other two sites suffered construction and development delays but are expected to open early next year.

A handful of proposed micro-community sites at other locations are no longer under consideration:

1380 Birch St.

5500 Yale Ave.

1151 Bannock St.

5000 Tower Rd.

3700 Galapago St.

1498 Irving St.

The mayor’s office said closing camps is not the end goal of this work, but instead “to continue helping those experiencing homelessness and provide safety, stability and hope.”