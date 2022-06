DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees, tying the record high for this date in 2013.

The record also tied the earliest it has hit 100 degrees in Denver.

Other cities in the state saw near-record or record-breaking highs as most temperatures in the metro area were well into the 90s.

Saturday marks the hottest day so far this year. Temperatures are expected to be near-record on Sunday and Monday.