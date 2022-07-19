DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Denver tied a record Tuesday morning for the warmest low temperature.

The warmest low temperature recorded on this date was 72 degrees set in 1881, which is the same temperature the city recorded on July 19.

Denver broke two temperature records on Monday in the midst of a heat wave. The city recorded the warmest low temperature for July 18 in 144 years at 70 degrees. The city also set a new record high for July 18 of 100 degrees.

Triple-digit heat is possible again on Friday. The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.

