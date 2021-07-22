Denver temporarily closes Sloan’s Lake due to blue-green algae concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Citing the potential for public health risks, the city of Denver is closing Sloan’s Lake due to increasing blue-green algae blooms in the water.

The city is banning recreational activities on the water, including fishing, wading, boating, and using canoes, kayaks or paddleboards. Contact with the water is also prohibited, and the city is urging people to keep pets and children away.

The city says cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, is prevalent in the water at Sloan’s Lake and can be poisonous to pets and people.

In a press release, city officials for Parks & Recreation and the Department of Public Health & Environment said, “People can get sick and experience symptoms including a headache, diarrhea, weakness, and liver damage. If you or your pets are exposed to the water and experience these symptoms contact your doctor or veterinarian.”

The city will post signage about the temporary closure around the lake. The lake will re-open when algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels are dwindling and are deemed safe.