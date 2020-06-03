Denver teen to police chief: ‘We’re tired’

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a moment that seemed surreal to 17-year-old Ashira Campbell.

The high school senior found herself walking arm-in-arm with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen during a protest Monday.

Nearly 24 hours later, she was still beside herself.

“A lot of emotions were running through my head. I was feeling sad, angry and happy that he actually talked to me. He just didn’t march along. He actually spoke with me,” Campbell said.

For days, thousands have been gathering outside the state Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Campbell has been to several of the protests. She never expected to lock arms with Denver’s police chief.

“He told me, ‘I’m sorry.’ He actually felt bad. He said, ‘What happened to George Floyd is wrong and that is unacceptable. Under any terms, that is completely unacceptable,'” Campbell said of her interaction with Pazen.

“I said to the chief that enough is enough and justice needs to be served to all lives, specifically black women and black men. We’re tired,” Campbell added.

Pazan said, “It certainly was impactful for me. I’ll remember her words. I will remember her pain.”

The protest was one of those moments that seemed surreal, even to Ashira’s mother, Porshai Campbell.

“I believe this is a starting point. They can see that the chief is willing to sit down… and start planning different policy changes,” Porshai said.

“We need to do better. We recognize that this department and the law enforcement (profession) has gotten it wrong in the past,” said Pazen.