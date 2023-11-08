DENVER (KDVR) — The grandmother of a Denver high school student who was shot off-campus said more than a year later, the teen continues to struggle, both physically and mentally.

“Well, you know, he doesn’t trust people anymore,” Dionna Harding said.

Harding said her grandson, R.J., and another teen were shot outside of a convenience store in September 2022. It happened near East Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street, not far from the East High School campus.

The shooter in the case was arrested, pleaded guilty and has since been sentenced.

The other teen also survived.

Brionna Harding said her son, R.J., was an “innocent bystander” when he was shot in the face outside of a recreation center near Denver East High School on Colfax Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Harding said her grandson was a student at East. More than a year later, she said said R.J. continues to grapple with the effects of four surgeries and mental flashbacks.

To help with day-to-day costs and a possible fifth surgery, the family has established a GoFundMe account.

“We have to, literally, go around the corner, because he does not want to see that area,” Harding said.