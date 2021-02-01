Denver teachers will hold ‘walk-in’ for safe schools on Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) announced an organized walk-in for Tuesday morning.

The walk-in is to ensure a safe return to school buildings and a demand for Denver Public Schools (DPS) to collaborate more fully with DCTA on the safe return planning.

Locations and times for these events:

Denver North High School – 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2 at Denver North High School (along 32nd Ave. in front of the school)

Denver East High School – 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 2 at Denver East High School (in front of East)

Denver South High School – 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2 at Denver South High School (in front of South)

Denver Montessori High School -7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2 at Denver Montessori School (along Shoshone St. in front of the school)

DPS educators received a short survey Monday in their email inboxes concerning vaccinations. As they become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination beginning Feb. 8, some teachers feel that a vaccinated teaching workforce is key to keeping children in the classroom.