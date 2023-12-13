DENVER (KDVR) — Over 2,600 educators responded to a survey facilitated by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association to better understand what are the biggest challenges facing educators in Denver Public Schools.

The survey results are revealing. Large class sizes, overwhelming workloads, and excessive amounts of professional development training are all contributing to teachers struggling to meet individual students’ needs.

School safety and student discipline

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association noted that many schools have improved safety plans overall, but 70% of educators said they did not receive discipline plans in Spring 2023. Discipline plans provide guidelines on suspensions, expulsions and other disciplinary measures.

About 48% of respondents indicated their school lacks a detailed safety plan familiar to staff. These plans cover concerns like student safety for mental health, adult mental health safety, safe and welcoming school building plans, and school resource officers, among many other components.

But teachers are indicating they are more familiar with how to handle instances of outside violence compared to students displaying level 4-6 aggression, according to DCTA’s survey results. Despite 89% of schools using restorative practices in their discipline plans, 79% of respondents indicated that they received 0-1 hours of restorative practice training.

Because of these gaps, respondents expressed overwhelming support for smaller class sizes and caseloads and a full complement of student mental health support to feel safe in schools. This was followed by less paperwork and more student and educator contact time.

“Educators remain steadfast in their belief that every student deserves a high-quality education with a full complement of wraparound supports regardless of their race, background or zip code. When classrooms are overcrowded, it becomes increasingly difficult to ensure that every student’s needs are met,” said Rob Gould, special education teacher and president of DCTA, in the association’s release.

“With the upcoming release of the new DPS discipline matrix, there’s a growing concern that it might become more permissive without offering the necessary support for students, further stretching educators thin,” Gould added.

Metal detectors and school resource officers ranked lowest in priority for feeling safe for a combined 10% of respondents.

Required training takes planning, personal time

“This year educators have been sent additional district mandated training modules via email,” DCTA said in its release. An overwhelming 80% of respondents reported they take the module mostly outside the 40-hour work week or during their self-directed planning time.

Over 50% of respondents said they use personal or planning time for the Intersections of Equity Training. Three-quarters reported completing additional Equity Modules Trainings during personal or self-directed planning time.

“We’ve expressed the importance of integrating the equity training into a school’s professional development plan,” DCTA said in its release. “Equity work should be done collaboratively and meaningfully instead of in isolation.”

Since the 2022 bargaining cycle, DCTA has been pushing for a policy change regarding the professional development unit guidelines to make them more accessible to educators.

Over half (52%) of respondents said they did not complete professional development units (designed to help keep teachers on the cutting edge of education techniques) due to time constraints and school-based professional development. Specific departments, such as special education, also lack professional development units.

An overwhelming majority of respondents — 85% —said they would take professional development units if they were allowed school time to complete two or more components.

“Educators, already stretched thin, are overwhelmed by excessive professional development demands. We urge the district to review and eliminate unnecessary training requirements that don’t directly benefit students,” said Gould in the association’s release. “Treating us as professionals means providing the time or compensation necessary to complete our job requirements.”

On top of paperwork, discipline and safety concerns, and the lack of work time to complete development units is exacerbated even further by a substitute teacher crisis. The shortage has been ongoing since the pandemic.

DPS administration has stated, according to DCTA, that they have made gains in substitute coverage. But with 69% of respondents invoking contingency plans daily or at least once a week due to a lack of substitutes, teachers are looking for relief.

This is impacting 63% of educators in terms of their overall workload.