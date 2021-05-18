Denver Takeout: ‘Hold the paper and plastic’; changes approved for single-use plastic

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council has approved an ordinance that will require restaurants to ask if you want single-use utensils and napkins in the future.

The idea is to reduce waste and help the environment by eliminating plastic and paper. If you dine-in, this will not impact you. This change is for takeout only.

Many restaurant owners are happy about the change because they say it would help the environment and save them money.

Here are some of the items targeted by the new measure:

Plastic knives and forks

Straws

Napkins

Condiment packages, like ketchup and mustard

The new ordinance is in-line with the city’s new plastic bag fee. The ten cents per bag charge goes into effect July 1.

There is no date yet for when the single-use plastic changes would begin. Details about enforcement must still be worked out.