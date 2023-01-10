DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver businesses are having their licenses suspended by the city after a fatal shooting involving a security guard.

JM Security and Lempira Restaurant are being investigated by the Department of Excise and Licenses after security guard Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed a patron during a conflict while contracted to work for the restaurant

Pacheco-Rodriguez, 23, was hired by Lempira Restaurant located at 1452 Unita St., along with three other individuals to provide a security detail.

Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez is being held on investigation of first-degree murder for a shooting outside a bar. (Denver Police Department)

According to the suspension summary, each of the four security guards carried firearms, however, only one of them had the proper licensing to act as an armed security guard and it was not Pacheco-Rodriguez.

The incident, which took place just after midnight on Jan. 9, began when a conflict broke out between the patrons of the restaurant and the security staff. Pacheco-Rodriguez allegedly shot at a patron driving their vehicle away from the scene. The patron later died at an area hospital.

Another security guard fired their weapon in the air to diffuse the crowd while another security guard allegedly shot a patron with a rubber bullet. According to the suspension summary, other security guards collected shell casings for the bullets that were fired during the conflict.

It is not yet clear which security guards, besides Pacheco-Rodriguez, fired which weapon at which time.

Denver’s DEL is suspending the licenses of JM Security based on providing security guards not properly licensed to carry a firearm, while the Lempira Restaurant is having its license suspended for hiring the security guards.

During the suspension, the restaurant will be prohibited from selling alcohol, hosting live entertainment, or permitting dancing at its location.