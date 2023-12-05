DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is making major changes to how long certain migrants will be allowed to stay in city-run shelters.

Previously, migrants with children were allowed to stay for 37 days, but that policy has been paused, at least for now.

“We’re seeing children on the street, and nobody wants to see children on the street,” said Jon Ewing, with Denver Human Services. “What we did was we paused discharges for all families, and we actually told families who had timed out to come back inside.”

Ewing and Denver Human Services say the decision was not an easy one and comes with some compromise. To make room for the additional families, individuals without kids are now only allowed to stay for 14 days, instead of the previous 21.

“It’s a hard decision,” Ewing said. “Everything we’re talking about involves compromise and tough decisions, and we do not make them lightly.”

Ewing said with winter weather quickly moving into the area, the city felt it was imperative to keep migrant children off the street. Ewing says nearly half of the people in shelters currently are children.

“Basically, we’re recognizing that everything is more difficult with a child,” he said. “Everything is more challenging with a child, so they needed as much time as we could give them to help them get on to the next step.”

Ewing said it’s unclear how long the new policy will remain. There were roughly 2,700 migrants in Denver shelters as of Tuesday, and they expect to reach 3,000 in the coming weeks.

“If the numbers are going up, if people aren’t leaving, yeah, it creates a conflict and an issue there,” Ewing said. “Right now, we’ve been able to make it work. We don’t want to see children on the streets, that’s why we made the decision. But long term, yeah, we need to be able to get families out of shelter and into work and other situations.”