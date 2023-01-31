DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual “Point-in-Time” survey got underway Tuesday morning.

This is an attempt by the government to figure out how many people are unhoused throughout the country.

Starting at 4 a.m. for one night, the Denver Department of Housing Stability will coordinate 25 teams of two people to visually count those experiencing homelessness. This includes those sleeping unsheltered on the streets, the number of tents and the number of cars with people sleeping in them. It will also factor in people staying in safe outdoor spaces and shelter systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the survey from being conducted last year, according to Denver officials. Despite that gap, they estimate around 5,000 people experience homelessness in Denver on any given day.

This year, officials said the numbers will serve as the baseline for the department’s “Five-year Strategic Plan.” This will create a plan to resolve episodes of homelessness through resources, policy and housing stability.

Jefferson County also has a Point-in-Time survey underway as well.