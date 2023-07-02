Data is still coming in for the summer months, but the early 2023 violent crime totals mark a 42% increase from 2018 in the same months. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating three overnight shootings in downtown Denver on Saturday that sent several people to the hospital.

Data from the Denver Police Department (DPD) shows violent crime so far this year is already higher than in years past.

This graph shows the monthly number of robberies, aggravated assaults and murders from 2018 to 2023. Both the monthly number of violent crimes and the total number of violent crimes to date are rising in 2023.

Typically, cities see a rise in violent crime during the summer months, something long-time residents Robert and Karen Tebaldi said doesn’t surprise them.

“The hotter the weather, the higher the crime,” Robert Tebaldi said.

“Things we haven’t seen we’re seeing these last couple of years,” Karen Tebaldi added.

Crusita Ceballos and Flor Gonzales said it seems like something every weekend.

“We’re Colorado natives, so we’ve been here forever,” Ceballos said. “Crime wise it has kind of gotten worse over the years.”

In the last 28 days, data from DPD shows 90 robberies, four murders and 384 aggravated assaults recorded in Denver.

“I don’t think it’s particularly Denver, I think it’s everywhere,” Robert Tebaldi said. “I think it’s worse in big cities.”

The numbers still serve as a good reminder to always keep an eye out.

“We’re always together. If we’re not with each other, we won’t go,” Ceballos said.

Data is still coming in for the summer months, but the early 2023 violent crime totals mark a 42% increase from 2018 in the same months.