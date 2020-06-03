Denver suburbs see peaceful protests Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Peaceful protests occurred in suburban areas of metro Denver on Tuesday. Demonstrators called for criminal justice reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A couple dozen people gathered at the Aurora City Hall Tuesday evening in what turned into a quiet and emotional moment with the city’s interim police chief, Vanessa Wilson. She was visibly moved by the power of silence and unity with those who gathered.

In Castle Rock — a predominately white city — protesters marched for equality and against racism. Many held signs in remembrance of Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody.

“I’m down here to show my support,” said a Castle Rock demonstrator named Barbara. “That, yes, I am white but, yes, I support my brothers and sisters no matter what race.”

Castle Rock’s police chief took part in the protests by addressing the crowd and praying for healing and understanding.

“I think it’s important for the police to connect with the community regardless of the situation,” said Chief Jack Cauley.

In many parts of the country, police agency leaders have been actively participating in protests following Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations in both suburban cities on Tuesday remained peaceful.