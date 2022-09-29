AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.

Overall, WalletHub said Denver ranks as the 10th best city for a cup of joe.

The best coffee city in the United States is San Francisco, California, WalletHub said.

The most interesting data from WalletHub shows Aurora has the most expensive cappuccino in the United States.

The least expensive city for a cappuccino, according to WalletHub, is Hialeah, Florida. The cappuccino there is said to be three times cheaper than a cappuccino in Aurora.

Here are the top five most expensive cities for a cappuccino, according to the report:

Aurora, Colorado Gilbert, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota Reno, Nevada Santa Ana, California

WalletHub said it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Google Trends, amongst others to create the lists of rankings.