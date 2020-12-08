Denver resident sends warning about man harassing women in the area

DENVER (KDVR) — On the NextDoor app, half a dozen women in the Highlands had a similar experience with a stocky man driving a white four-door truck with temporary plates, attempting to follow them home.

Karree Farmer, a critical care nurse at a local hospital, is one of those women.

Farmer lives in the Highlands, just a few blocks away from Sloan’s Lake. Her first of two interactions happened on Thanksgiving.

“I was loading things into my car and going in and out of my apartment which is upstairs, and this person in a truck drove by and stopped right at my car,” she explained. “I noticed that, and as I came out to my car he wasn’t moving, and he was getting out of the car.”

Farmer says she yelled at him and he drove away, only to come back again.

“He looked at me, rolled down the window and I couldn’t understand what he said but he just drove away,” she said.

A week later, she ran into him again on her walk back from Sloan’s Lake.

“On my way back we met each other on the road, and he immediately turned around. And it just, I remembered his truck and I remembered his face,” said Farmer.

Farmer said the man mumbled something, potentially asking for directions, and then drove off. However, he once again drove back and started following her home.

“So he drove away, and then he drove up beside me again. I ran through someone’s yard and then got back on my street and ran back up to my apartment,” she said, “Is he gonna kill me? Honestly.”

Farmer got away, but wants to make sure other women stay safe. She recommends carrying pepper-spray, avoiding walks at dusk, and leaving headphones at home.

The Denver Police Department encourages anyone with these interactions to file a report.