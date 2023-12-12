DENVER (KDVR) — Police and Denver Public Schools are investigating allegations of a sexual assault reported at Northfield High School on Monday.

A 14-year-old girl says a 16-year-old fellow student raped her in the bathroom.

The family of the victim shared the 14-year-old’s police statement with FOX31. She told police she was in class and got excused to go to the bathroom.

In her statement, the girl says she walked to the family bathroom across from the classroom, and the 16-year-old boy followed her in. She says she tried to walk out but he grabbed her, turned off the lights and then sexually assaulted her. She told police she said “stop” more than once.

Her family said she was seen by a physician, and the medical report is now in the hands of the Denver Police Department.

Police did confirm the investigation. A representative with the department said: “I can confirm that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Since this is a case involving a juvenile victim and due to the nature of the crime, we are unable to release any additional details at this time.”

The family said they’re trusting the police to investigate, but they are infuriated the accused boy was allowed back at school.

Denver Public Schools responds

FOX31 asked Denver Public Schools why the student under investigation would be allowed back at school, specifically asking for the protocol when such allegations are made against a student.

“Students are allowed to be in school while the investigation is ongoing,” a district spokesperson said. “Accommodations are made if the two students are in the same class or have lockers near each other.”

FOX31 reached out to Board of Education members about the protocol.

Marlene De La Rosa, representing District 5, said she did not have enough information to comment. The rest of the board members have yet to respond.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help with the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.