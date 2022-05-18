DENVER (KDVR) — The “2022 Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence” event is happening Wednesday, May 18, to commemorate the lives lost in traffic accidents on the streets of Denver.

The goal of the ride/walk is to bring attention to what the event claims are dangerous street designs that prioritize speed over safety.

The “Ride of Silence” is an international event taking place in cities around the world to honor cyclists who have been seriously injured or killed on public roads.

Since Denver adopted the Vision Zero policy, this ride/walk brings to light how many pedestrian and cyclist deaths occur in the city each year.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Rude Park near the intersection of 13th Ave. and Decatur Street.

The event schedule is listed below:

6:00 p.m. – Walkers and bike riders will depart on their routes

6:40 p.m. – Arrive back at Rude Park

7:00 p.m. – Opening Remarks

7:10 p.m. – Remembrance of Victims (Reading of Names)

7:30 p.m. – Final Blessing

