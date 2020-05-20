Denver street racing incidents triple during pandemic compared to same time last year

DENVER (KDVR) — So far in 2020, the Denver Police Department has issued more tickets for street racing than it did all of last year.

“Typically it occurs more during the warm months. Summer kicks off. This year we saw a little different trend,” Lt. Michelle Folmar told FOX31.

According to data obtained by FOX31, there have been 61 citations issued for speed contests, speed exhibition or drag racing in so far in 2020. In all of 2019, DPD issued 59 similar citations. In 2018, DPD issued 114 racing tickets.

There were 36 citations issued for racing-related traffic violations since stay-at-home orders went into effect March 26 through May 10. During the same time period, DPD wrote 11 racing tickets in 2019 and 22 in 2018.

“The roadways have less traffic so maybe people who are more prone to speed…may say it’s safer to excessively speed because there’s nobody out there,” Folmar said.

Nearly all of the citations issued for racing during the pandemic have occurred on Federal Boulevard. DPD handed out six racing tickets on Federal just on Sunday, May 10.

Police caution that the data does not mean there is necessarily a spike in street racing.

“What we can see though is an increase in calls,” Folmar said.

According to Denver police, there has been a noticeable spike in complaints for excessive speeding and street racing. DPD says it is likely due to stay-at-home orders.

“It has increased eyes and ears in the community,” Folmar said. “When people are seeing something, they are saying something and we appreciate that.”

If you witness street racing or excessive speeding in Denver, you are urged to call police to report it.