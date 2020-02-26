Denver startup ‘Basis’ inks deal with King Soopers

DENVER– Sports drink “Basis” is striding its way into King Soopers.

The Denver-based company, which is already available in local Whole Foods and Safeway locations, will be carried in 90 of the grocer’s locations across the state come April.

Basis launched in October 2016, and markets itself as a healthier alternative to big-name sports drinks. The company’s drinks can be found in 32 Whole Foods in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas and Utah, and 90 Safeways in Colorado, Utah, Kansas and New Mexico, after inking deals with those chains in 2018 and November, respectively.

Basis comes in three flavors: blackberry lemon, grapefruit melon and cran-raspberry. Bottles, which are manufactured in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, retail for between $2.69 and $2.99.

The drinks contain the World Health Organization’s formula for oral rehydration salts, used to treat dehydration in children caused by diarrhea. They also contain a plant-based organic sugar and monk fruit, which serves as a natural sweetener to offset the saltiness.

The startup, which operates from Springer’s and Nowak’s apartments in Cherry Creek and Cheesman Park, is funded by the two co-founders, family and friends.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.