DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, City Councilman Kevin Flynn and development partners celebrated the Tuesday groundbreaking of an affordable housing project near Ruby Hill Park.

Ruby Vista, 1901 S. Navajo St., will be a 98-unit affordable housing community located directly across from Ruby Hill Park in southwest Denver.

The building will have one- to four-bedroom rental units that are income-restricted for low- and moderate-income levels — about 30% to 60% of the area median income, which for individuals is approximately $26,100 to $52,140.

The five-story complex will have access to Ruby Hill Park amenities including a bike park, walking paths, free concerts at Levitt Pavilion, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts and the Ruby Hill Community Garden. In the winter, residents can also head to the Ruby Hill Railyard for sledding, skiing and snowboarding.

The complex is scheduled to open in summer 2025.

“Creating a new, affordable housing community on an underutilized site supports the housing goals of the city and provides a housing option for the neighborhood,” said Kimball Crangle, Colorado market president of Gorman & Company, in a city of Denver release. “Not only will 98 new households have a place to call home that is aligned with their incomes, but they will also live across from a jewel of a park in south Denver. We are so excited to be a part of this investment into Ruby Hill.”

The Department of Housing Stability is providing $4,410,000 in gap financing for the project from Denver’s Affordable Housing Fund. Other public finance partners include the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and Denver Housing Authority.

“A total of 2,131 affordable units that have received city financing are currently under construction at 29 sites throughout Denver. An additional 291 income-restricted units are in the planning stage,” according to a release from the city.

The city tracks housing inventory at the Denver Affordable Housing Dashboard.

The dashboard notes that 6,302 people are currently sheltered but unhoused in Denver, with an additional 2,763 estimated to be unsheltered in the city. Additionally, the dashboard notes almost 111,300 cost-burdened households in Denver based on the average median income.