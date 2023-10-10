DENVER (KDVR) — Police said three people were stabbed at a Denver shelter on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 4600 block of Quebec Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Two adults and one juvenile were transported with stab wounds, a police spokesperson told FOX31.

“Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information,” the department posted at 7:21 p.m.

Police in Denver said three people were stabbed at a shelter in northeast Denver on Oct. 10, 2023. (KDVR)

Police confirmed to FOX31 that the stabbing happened at a shelter in the area. The location is northwest of Quebec Street and Interstate 70 in Northeast Park Hill.

FOX31 arrived and spoke with someone at the shelter Tuesday night who said residents have been pleading with staff for better security and to remove groups who are causing problems at the shelter, which is for families.

He said they’ve even begun gathering signatures for a resident-led petition to evict some people but feel their concerns are not being heard.

The shelter is next to another shelter at a former Best Western, where Denver recently moved dozens of people after clearing an encampment along Eighth Avenue and Logan Street.