DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year and ready to celebrate 61 years of the tradition.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Noel Hickey was selected as the grand marshal for the parade.

How to watch the parade online

FOX31 will livestream the parade.

FOX31 is the official media sponsor for the parade, and Morning News anchors Kirk Yuhnke and Ashley Ryan will emcee the event.

Make sure to check this story for the video player to watch when the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

How long will it last?

How long the parade will last depends on a few factors, including the number of entries, their performance times and the weather. However, the organizers said the parade should last around four hours.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

The parade will start on Wynkoop Street at 19th Avenue, then turn southeast down 17th Avenue before turning northeast on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). It will continue on Blake Street until 27th Avenue.

Click here for a map of the parade route.

For people attending in person, the best place for families is at the end of the parade on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th Avenues, according to parade organizers.

The best spot to see the entries’ full performances is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street. It will likely be the most crowded spot of the parade.

If you’re planning on attending the parade, you should arrive early to stake out a good spot along the route, dress for the weather and bring plenty of water.

Vote for your favorite entries online

Just like in 2022, voting for the parade entry award winners will be online. After the parade, you will be able to submit your votes on the organization’s website.

Parking for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade organizers encourage people who are planning on attending the parade to use public transportation as much as possible to avoid parking issues.

However, the Coors Field parking structure will be available to parade participants and spectators between 7-9 a.m. and will work on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations. Parking will be free there, as well.

There will also be parking available at other structures. Click here for additional information about parking.

With the number of people expected to attend, organizers encourage people to arrive early if they plan to park somewhere near the parade route.