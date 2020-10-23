Denver South HS changes mascot from Rebels to Ravens ‘to better represent the school’s values’

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver South High School announced Friday that its mascot has changed from the Rebels to the Ravens.

South students had been known as the Rebels since the school’s founding in 1926.

“The Rebels is a reference to the southern Confederacy in the Civil War. Nearly 100 years after the school’s founding, the Rebels no longer seems appropriate, acceptable, or an accurate representation of what South stands for or should reflect in its mascot. For this reason, the leadership at South determined that the mascot should be updated to better represent the school’s values,” South Principal Bobby Thomas said in a statement.

South leaders have been working for the last six months to gather input from the community regarding a new mascot. They led focus groups with coaches, parents, staff members and students. They also conducted online surveys and received more than 1,000 responses, Thomas said.

A committee of South students, alumni, coaches, teachers and administrators worked on finding a new mascot and decided on the Ravens.

Thomas said the animal suits the school well.

“Ravens are smart, clever birds that are known to be strategic problem solvers. They are empathetic, loyal creatures that form lifelong bonds. And importantly, the raven is an inclusive animal — it has a long history of being held in high regard both in Native American culture and others throughout the world, and ravens are not associated with any particular gender or race,” the principal said.

A new logo will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to Thomas.