DENVER (KDVR) — Students and staffers are busy with a rebranding effort at Denver South High School. Students at South have long been known as the Rebels. Now they’re known as the Ravens.

Even before a state mandate prohibiting American Indian school mascots, Denver South Principal Bobby Thomas was on a mission.

“It was tough for me to lead a building knowing what the mascot stood for,” Thomas said.

The Rebels were Union enemies during the American Civil War.

Working to be inclusive, Thomas began searching for a new mascot. Ideas included the Denver South Penguins or the Gargoyles. But the Ravens won out.

“An intelligent powerful bird that looked after its own, and that’s why we kind of settled on the Ravens,” Thomas said.

But changing a mascot is not cheap. Thomas said the school has spent about $300,000 on the project. It requires new uniforms, scoreboard makeovers, flooring and painting. The district has chipped in money. The school also found money in its budget, and Denver South alums have donated.

One of the district’s most famous alums, NFL player Calais Campbell, donated $30,000. Students have also played a role in printing new mascot graphics.

There is plenty of support for the change, but there has also been criticism.

“There was pushback,” Thomas said. “[We] still have alumni that are emailing, or calling, or some have even come to the campus.”

But the pushback wasn’t enough this time. Denver South is officially the land of the Ravens.