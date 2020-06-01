Denver Solid Waste Management employees to lead volunteer effort at Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — The city and county of Denver says that Denver Solid Waste Management employees will be leading a volunteer effort at Civic Center Park on Monday at 8 a.m.

There will be a purple ‘Denver Recycles’ canopy set up along Bannock Street across from the City and County Building.

The city will provide trash bags, pickers and tools to anyone who wants to volunteer.

Denver Parks and Recreation will also use volunteers to help in the park.

Supplies and trash bags will need to be returned to the Civic Center.

Trash may be left at one of the following locations, no later than 12:30 p.m.Monday:

17th and Broadway

Colfax and Downing

10th and Broadway

12th and Lincoln

The city and county of Denver advises volunteers to bring their own water bottles, use sunscreen, wear hats and masks, bring their own gloves, wear closed-toed shoes and observe physical and social distancing guidelines.

The press release can be found here.