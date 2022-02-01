Denver Snowstorm: Here’s how CDOT is preparing streets

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for the snow that will arrive in Denver by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Large plows will start in Denver at 12 p.m. CDOT said it will have a full shift of snowplow drivers starting at 4 p.m. 105 drivers will be pretreating bridges and overpasses.
The City of Denver said here’s what you can expect from residential snowplows:
- When deployed, the residential plows will take a single pass down the center of each side street to keep streets passable and prevent deep ice ruts.
- The plows will shave the top few inches of snowpack off the street and will not expose bare pavement.
- The 4×4 pickup trucks with plows do not carry deicing material
CDOT will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. on preparations for the snowstorm. You can watch live above on FOX31 NOW.