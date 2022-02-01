Denver Snowstorm: Here’s how CDOT is preparing streets

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for the snow that will arrive in Denver by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Large plows will start in Denver at 12 p.m. CDOT said it will have a full shift of snowplow drivers starting at 4 p.m. 105 drivers will be pretreating bridges and overpasses.

The City of Denver said here’s what you can expect from residential snowplows:

When deployed, the residential plows will take a single pass down the center of each side street to keep streets passable and prevent deep ice ruts.

The plows will shave the top few inches of snowpack off the street and will not expose bare pavement.

The 4×4 pickup trucks with plows do not carry deicing material

CDOT will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. on preparations for the snowstorm. You can watch live above on FOX31 NOW.