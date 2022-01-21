Denver snowboarder identified as man who died after crashing into tree in Aspen

Four mountains make up Aspen Snowmass. Aspen Mountain has the best mix of slope action and town life.

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A snowboarder who died after crashing into a tree at Colorado’s Aspen Highlands Ski Area has been identified as 42-year-old Trevor Crandall of Denver.

Crandall’s name was released Thursday by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, which ruled his death was accidental.

Ski patrollers performed CPR after finding Crandall unconscious on Wednesday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No one saw the accident, but rescuers determined that he had crashed into a tree.