DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a good first half of March in terms of moisture in Colorado. Denver has seen measurable snow three days this month bringing a total of more than 5 inches of snow.

Denver’s March 2022 snowfall total so far is 5.8 inches with more coming later this week Wednesday night into Thursday.

The 30-year average for March snowfall is 8.8 inches. That means Denver is only 3 inches behind the average with more than half of the month to go.

Taking a look back at last March, thanks to the blizzard mid-month, the snowfall total was 34 inches.

The three years prior brought way less snow than 2021, but 2019 was the only one out of the three to make it over a foot and above average.