How much did it snow in your city? See totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — The snow is expected to continue to drift down upon the metroplex for a few more hours but accumulation worth registering has already begun piling up.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arvada: 2 inches

Aurora: 2.7 inches

Boulder: 1.7 inches

Broomfield: 3.3 inches

DIA: 0.9 inches

Edgewater: 2.7 inches

Estes Park: 3 inches

Grand Mesa National Forest: 4 inches

Greeley: 1.8 inches

Iliff: 0.5 inches

Leyden: 2.6 inches

Longmont: 1 inch

Louisville: 1.3 inches

Nederland: 2 inches

Northglenn: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Westminster: 2.05 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the National Weather Service through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations are added over time. Check back for updates.