Denver singles want to know other’s vaccination status on dating apps

DENVER (KDVR) — The world of digital dating is evolving yet again during the pandemic, this time with an emphasis on finding potential partners who are fully vaccinated.

Locally, popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid are starting to allow their users to add vaccination badges or icons to their profiles so other singles can know their VAX status.

The Denver-based dating app, ‘Say Allo’ has already put this feature in place for its users.

Developers say users have been able to update their profiles with their current vaccination status for weeks and it has been a big success.

So much so, upwards of 68% of ‘Say Allo’s’ users are wanting to know other people’s vaccination status.

“As people are going from dating during quarantine, which is a lot of video dating… You know, we saw a 350% increase in video date sessions during the pandemic — people are wanting to get out and meet somebody new. And with that vaccination status there’s peace of mind knowing that, ‘I’m meeting someone who’s vaccinated too’,” said Zackary Lewis, founder of Say Allo.

When it comes to other apps, including the popular website dating.com, a new survey from them shows 86% of users are looking for a partner who is vaccinated and 53% of those surveyed shared they’re looking forward to being fully vaccinated to get their dating lives back to normal.

Dating.com’s new survey also shows 3 out of every 5 users is planning to up their spontaneity this Summer.

A majority of its users say they are not interested in a relationship this Summer.