Denver singles site had barely any women on it, lawsuit claims

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man is suing a local dating company after he says he paid thousands of dollars to find barely any women in the company’s database.

According to a lawsuit filed in Denver District Court, 29-year-old Ian Cross says he paid $9,409.80 for a membership to Denver Dating Company after meeting with a representative.

The lawsuit claims Cross then “discovered there were only five women in the 18 to 35 range active in the database.”

Read the full lawsuit against Denver Dating Company here.

According to state records, the Denver Dating Company is owned by HMZ Group, the same company that owned Mile High Singles.

The Problem Solvers launched an investigation into that company back in 2017, after multiple customers reported similar problems.

Calls and emails to Denver Dating Company were not immediately returned Thursday.

The plaintiff, Ian Cross, has also not returned requests for direct comment.