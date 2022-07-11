DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver organization says it has collected enough signatures to get a sidewalk-improvement measure on the November ballot.

A spokesperson for Denver Streets Partnership said that if the measure passes, homeowners would see a “modest fee” added to their taxes to cover the cost.

“Asking people if they want better sidewalks, the vast majority of people say: ‘Yes, please,’” said Jill Locantore, with Denver Streets Partnership.

The group said it has collected more than 19,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot. A little more than 9,000 signatures need to be verified signatures, Locantore said.

Many Denver residents are on board with sidewalk improvement, but not so much with the added cost.

“I think we pay enough in taxes,” North Denver resident Grant Fluga said. “They ought to figure out how to take care of that.”

Locantore said they should know by next month if her organization does indeed have enough verified signatures.