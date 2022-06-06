DENVER (KDVR) — A young man who died after a shooting in Denver has been identified.

Christian Chirinos Salazar, 20, died from a gunshot wound on May 29, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 28 in the 3300 block of North Clay Street, according to the Denver Police Department. That’s in the Highland neighborhood.

Salazar was transported to Denver Health but succumbed to his wounds, according to the OEM.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or at 720-913-STOP (7867).