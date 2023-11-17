DENVER (KDVR) — Police said they were investigating a shooting Friday evening in Denver.

One person was transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened on Park Avenue between Wazee and Blake streets. Police posted about the shooting at 5:03 p.m. and told drivers to expect delays in the area.

FOX31’s Greg Nieto arrived at the scene, just a block from Coors Field. Two vehicles were seen stopped behind crime scene tape.

He spoke to a woman who was in a condo nearby when it happened. She said she and her daughter heard “three shots and arguing.” They looked out the window, and her daughter saw a body on the ground.

An ambulance came and took the person away, she said.