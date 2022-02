DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Denver Police tweeted about the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. They said it happened near East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. They said the medical examiner will released the victim’s identification and cause of death.

Denver Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).